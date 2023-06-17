Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Athena Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

