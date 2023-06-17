Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

