Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

