Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

