Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

