Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

