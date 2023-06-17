Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

