Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.39. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,493 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mill City Ventures III from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Institutional Trading of Mill City Ventures III
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.