Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.39. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mill City Ventures III from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) by 1,517,529.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.17% of Mill City Ventures III worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.