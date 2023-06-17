Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.66).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.5 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.63) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.