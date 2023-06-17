Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.