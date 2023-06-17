Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.45

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.45 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 143.06 ($1.79). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 140,241 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.03.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

