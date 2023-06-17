Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $341.76 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average of $303.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.