Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 210,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,430,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $351.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

