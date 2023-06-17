MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.