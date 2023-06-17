Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.07

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.07 and traded as low as C$100.80. Morguard shares last traded at C$103.09, with a volume of 8,037 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of C$292.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 24.6090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.59%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

