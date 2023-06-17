Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 718 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £287.20 ($359.36).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($382.88).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 710 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 754.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.50.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
