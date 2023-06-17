Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 61,466,739 shares changing hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

