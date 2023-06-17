Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Moxian (BVI) Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Moxian (BVI) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China.

