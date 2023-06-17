Mplx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,677 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,743 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

MPLX opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

