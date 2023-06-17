MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $478.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.39 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

