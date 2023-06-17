National Bank Financial Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$40.93 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

