National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.37. National CineMedia shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,291,204 shares trading hands.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

