National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 28,634 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41. The company has a market cap of £38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,114.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064.01. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,432.43%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
