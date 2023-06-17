National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 28,634 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41. The company has a market cap of £38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,114.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064.01. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38).

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,432.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Grid Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.97).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

