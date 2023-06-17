National Pension Service Acquires 2,139 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $64,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

