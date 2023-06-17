National Pension Service Acquires 391 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $66,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,218.07 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,983.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,704.00.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

