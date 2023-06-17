National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.90 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

