National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $62,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $213.78 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.36 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

