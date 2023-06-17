National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $71,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $341.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.