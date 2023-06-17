National Pension Service Buys 10,395 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,179 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $58,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.