National Pension Service Buys 1,050 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Moody’s worth $73,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

MCO stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

