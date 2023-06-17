National Pension Service Buys 17,258 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $192.49 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

