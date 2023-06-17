National Pension Service Buys 20,956 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $73,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $112.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

