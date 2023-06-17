National Pension Service Buys 39,962 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Pension Service increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Kroger worth $62,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.