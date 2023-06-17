National Pension Service Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $61,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

