National Pension Service Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $64,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

