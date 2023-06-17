National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $64,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

