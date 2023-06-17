National Pension Service Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $68,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

