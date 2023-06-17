National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,321.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,464.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.