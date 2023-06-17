National Pension Service Has $50.48 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

