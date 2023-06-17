National Pension Service Has $54.04 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,686 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Welltower worth $54,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $80.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

