National Pension Service Has $56.45 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Block worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,284 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

