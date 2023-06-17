National Pension Service Has $60.28 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $60,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,899,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

