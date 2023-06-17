National Pension Service Has $62.20 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Fastenal worth $62,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.14.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

