National Pension Service Has $63.55 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

