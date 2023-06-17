National Pension Service Has $64.62 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $64,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

