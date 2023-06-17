National Pension Service Has $65.89 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $65,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $130.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

