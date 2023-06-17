National Pension Service Has $70.53 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $70,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Autodesk by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

