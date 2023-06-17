National Pension Service Has $72 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $72,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $346.34 and a 12 month high of $497.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

