National Pension Service Has $73.53 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Marriott International worth $73,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

