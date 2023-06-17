National Pension Service Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of ON Semiconductor worth $52,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,525. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $90.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

